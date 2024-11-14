Why is Telangana CM Revanth Reddy batting for lowering minimum age to contest elections to 21?

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy today, Thursday, November 14, advocated for lowering the minimum age to run in Legislative Assembly elections from 25 to 21 "to promote greater youth representation" in the state’s policymaking.

Reddy pointed out that 21-year-old Indian Administrative Services (IAS) and Indian Police Services (IPS) personnel are already working in various districts successfully, and he feels that "young people of the same age can also thrive as MLAs", PTI reports.

He made this suggestion while addressing a mock assembly event conducted by the Telangana Government at the State Council of Educational Research and Training office in Hyderabad for youngsters on the occasion of Children’s Day, to make them understand the functioning of the Legislative Assembly better.

"While the minimum age to vote was reduced from 21 to 18, the age to contest in Assembly polls remains 25. If the law is amended to allow those who have completed 21 years to contest elections, the younger generation can represent the Assembly,” he said.

Younger Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) could raise awareness of vital youth concerns such as sports, education, and jobs, he noted.

Reddy also highlighted former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's decision to lower the voting age from 21 to 18. He also recalled the accomplishments of Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, whose birth is commemorated on Children's Day.