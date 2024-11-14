USA: Shelby County Schools in lockdown due to threat involving “explosive device”

The Shelby County High School, located at 1701 Frankfort Road in Shelbyville, Tennessee, United States of America (USA) was under lockdown yesterday, Wednesday, November 13, Shelby County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Jefferson Community and Technical College's campus, which was near the high school was also under full lockdown, reports WDRB.

"Do not go outdoors and wait for the all clear," Jefferson Community and Technical College wrote on Facebook.

"SCHS, Wright, the ATC and EMS is on lockdown due to a threat. This is cautionary while law enforcement and administration investigate the threat. We will keep you notified. Please keep phone lines at the school open until further notice,” a text sent to the families of Shelby County Schools read.

A second text announced a "soft lockdown" at additional schools. "While Rocket Lane schools are on lockdown, all other schools are on a soft lockdown out of an abundance of caution," the text read.

Shelby County Schools reported a threat made with a weapon on Rocket Lane at 9.30 am. The school district stated that the threat is "unsubstantiated" at this time.

Five schools were placed under lockdown following a phone call from a suicide prevention hotline.

The school system said that all schools were on high alert as of 10.30 am. Shelby County Emergency Services stated that Rocket Lane will be closed until further notice, reports WDRB.

Police searched all five schools, but no arrests were made or suspects identified.