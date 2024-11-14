Tiruppur: Private school hostel warden arrested for sexually harassing students

The Tiruppur district police on Wednesday, November 13, arrested a 25-year-old hostel warden for sexually harassing male students staying at a hostel of a private school in Dharapuram.

The police arrested the school correspondent and the head warden of the hostel who did not take appropriate action despite knowing this, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The accused were identified as Saran, (25), warden of the hostel, Suresh Kumar, (50), correspondent of the school, Rambabu, (34), head warden of the hostel, of Dharapuram.

Police said, "A private matric higher secondary school is functioning at Dharapuram in Tiruppur district. More than 50 students are staying in the hostel of this school. In this case, Saran allegedly sexually harassed some of the students staying in the hostel for the past few days. A Class X student who was sexually harassed by the warden complained about it to his parents. Following this, the boy's parents and relatives gathered in front of the school on Tuesday and demanded action."

On information, the Dharapuram police rushed to the spot and engaged in talks with them. The parents and relatives dispersed after the police assured them to take appropriate action.

"Subsequently, the police interrogated the students staying in the hostel. During the investigation, it was revealed that Saran sexually harassed the male students staying in the hostel for two months. Then the police arrested him on Wednesday. The police arrested the school correspondent and the head warden of the hostel who did not take appropriate action despite knowing this. They also threatened the affected students," a police officer said.

"About 17 students were harassed by the hostel warden. Further investigations are on," the officer added. Due to this incident, the private school was given a holiday on Wednesday, November 13.