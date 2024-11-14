Tamil Nadu: Did teachers gag five students for excessive chatting? Inquiry revealed otherwise

Following the incident of five students gagged with tape for chatting in the classroom at a government primary school, all the three teachers who were working in the school, including the headmistress, were transferred, though inquiries revealed that it was a prank by students among themselves.

It might be noted on November 11 a group of parents from the Ayyampatti village Virudhunagar District of Tamil Nadu gave a petition to the district collector alleging the Headmistress of the Panchayat Union Primary School in the village had gagged five students on October 21, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Following this, an inquiry was ordered by the School Education Department officials.

According to the officials, it was found that no teacher was involved in gagging the students and the students among themselves did the same while their class teacher was on leave.

However, one of the teachers took photos of gagged students and sent the same to parents. Following the inquiry all the three teachers, who were working in the school including the headmistress of the school were transferred to schools in three different villages.

The vacancies were filled with teachers from other schools, the official sources added, stated The New Indian Express report.