Srinagar School catches fire during Children’s Day celebrations; students & teachers unharmed

The Muslim Public School in school in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir tragically caught fire today, November 14, during the Children’s Day celebrations at the school.

Students and teachers were evacuated to safety soon after the fire started this afternoon.

According to Srinagar Divisional Fire Officer Zorawar Singh, the fire gutted the first floor of the school building.

“We received a call at 12.31 pm and responded immediately. The top floor had been gutted and students and faculty were being evacuated. We carried out a search to check for any students stuck in the fire, after which we started our operation,” he told ANI.

He added, “The fire has been doused but cooling process will take time. The fire did not spread anywhere else, only the top floor of the building was affected. The cause is yet to be ascertained.”

Speaking about the incident, Vice-Chairman of the school Advocate Asrar Ali told Zee News, “As the faculty who were in the lawn noticed the flames, they raised the alarm, and all students from first and second floors were rescued with all faculty members.”

“They further said the fire brigade was soon informed, and around seven fire brigade vehicles reached the spot beside the police CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force), and locals of the area helped in the rescue. All the students as well as faculty members are safe,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sakina Itoo, Education Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, arrived at the scene and assessed the situation. She stated it is a relief that all of the children and staff are safe, and that the government will explore what assistance can be provided.