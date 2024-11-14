RG Kar rape-murder accused’s demands from jail too bizarre for authorities to grant

Even as he faces serious charges, Sanjay Roy, the lone accused in the RG Kar rape and murder case, remains persistent in his requests for preferential treatment in jail. According to The Telegraph, Roy recently requested chicken rolls and chowmein from the jail canteen — a request that authorities denied. He also reportedly described the standard-issue wool blankets as “itchy” and asked for cloth sheets instead. This request, too, was turned down, adhering to standard jail regulations.

Roy’s demands are not new. Shortly after his arrest, he expressed dissatisfaction, and even anger, with the regular roti and vegetable meal provided to inmates, demanding egg chowmein instead, according to News18. This earlier request was also denied, as jail authorities maintain uniform provisions for all prisoners.

The RG Kar rape-murder trial is currently underway, with key witnesses providing testimony in court. So far, six individuals, including four doctors, the victim’s father, and a former local councillor, have testified, offering critical insights into the case. Roy has been allowed to attend the proceedings, though he has been denied the opportunity to speak.

While being escorted to court, Roy was seen attempting to communicate by waving his hands, reports The Telegraph. Upon exiting, he was allegedly heard saying that he had not been permitted to speak.

The trial judge initially scheduled the proceedings to run over four consecutive days, beginning on November 11. Today, November 14, additional witnesses are expected to testify, with the judge likely to announce further trial dates.