RG Kar case: Associate professor who examined deceased doctor found her eyes “half-open”, says CBI chargesheet

On Wednesday, November 13, the third day of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder trial, two more doctors testified before the Sealdah court, bringing forward new insights into the case of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor who was found raped and killed on August 9.

The Telegraph reports that an associate professor, who had examined the victim, found her eyes “half-open” and observed “dilated and fixed” pupils, details noted in the CBI’s chargesheet. The associate professor promptly notified then-college principal Dr Sandip Ghosh and the police. According to the CBI's chargesheet, the second doctor — a junior medic — covered the victim’s body with a blanket, following instructions from the senior doctor.

These doctors are among the numerous witnesses cited by the CBI in its list of 128 people expected to testify. As of now, six witnesses have given depositions, including four doctors, the victim’s father, and a local former councillor familiar with the victim’s family, as noted by The Telegraph.

The accused, Sanjay Roy, is the sole individual charged in the rape and murder so far. He attended the proceedings, where he was permitted to listen to the testimonies, although he was denied an opportunity to speak.

The trial judge previously announced that the proceedings would take place over four consecutive days starting November 11. Today, November 14, the trial will continue with additional witnesses, while the judge is expected to announce further trial dates.