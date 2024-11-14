“NEHU not a dumping ground for incompetent & ineligible VCs”: President of NEHU Teachers' Association

It has been 10 days, as of November 14, since the students of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya began their indefinite hunger strike, demanding the removal of Vice-Chancellor Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla. Despite the escalating protest, the stalemate persists with no response from the authorities to address the students’ demands.

The students’ agitation is being backed by the North Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) and Meghalaya Tribal Teachers’ Association (MeTTA).

Speaking to EdexLive, the President of NEHUTA Prof Lakhon Kma, made it clear that the students will accept nothing less than the resignation or removal of VC Prof Shukla.

“This man is cruel, arrogant, incompetent, and, above all, utterly unfit for the role. We do not want to see him in the position of VC any longer. The only solution is for him to step down. We have reached the point of no return, and there is no scope for reconciliation with Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla,” he said.

Pro-VC appointments spark further outrage

Yesterday, amid growing tensions on campus, the VC appointed two Pro-Vice-Chancellors for both the Shillong and Tura campuses.

While the appointment of Pro-VCs has been a long-standing demand of NEHU students, they were infuriated by the recent development, accusing the VC of using the appointments as a strategy to quell the ongoing protests.

Additionally, concerns were raised that the appointments were made without following the proper procedural protocols. It is also being said that one of the two candidates who were recommended by the VC for the position has rejected the offer.

“The VC attempted to misuse his authority by trying to appoint two pro-VCs yesterday (November 13), apparently without consulting the candidates beforehand. Then he called an Executive Committee (EC) meeting, but only four members attended. Since the quorum requires at least seven out of the 13 members to be present for the meeting, it cannot be considered valid,” said Prof Kma.

“Not my Vice-Chancellor”

More significantly, both faculty and students have consistently argued that, due to Prof Shukla’s absence from campus under what they describe as "highly suspicious circumstances," any decisions or appointments made by him are invalid and will not be recognised.

"Since he left the campus under highly questionable circumstances, he is, for us, a persona non grata," Prof Kma stated. "Whatever actions he takes, or will take, from outside the campus will have no bearing on us. We do not recognise him as the Vice-Chancellor."

Concerns over university’s decline

The students and faculty have also pointed to the significant decline in NEHU’s academic standing during Prof Shukla’s tenure. Under his leadership since 2022, NEHU has fallen from the Top 100 universities' rankings in India, a steep decline that has raised alarm among both students and faculty.

Prof Kma said, "This is also a message for the higher authorities — NEHU is not a dumping ground for incompetent and ineligible vice-chancellors. For the past 10-12 years, the situation has only worsened. These VCs lack the knowledge and vision to address the university's challenges, let alone uplift it."

The NEHUTA president also criticised Prof Shukla's lack of engagement with the ongoing hunger strike.

"The students are now on the tenth day of their hunger strike, and he hasn’t even bothered to engage with them once. He has shown no genuine concern for NEHU, its teachers, or its students. He has no real attachment to the university, to Meghalaya, or to the Northeastern region," he said.