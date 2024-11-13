Tales of success: A former teacher turns famous YouTuber at 65

If you are looking for motivation or inspiration to progress in life, surely this journey of a former teacher and a successful YouTuber will blow your mind. Nisha Madhulika, a former teacher, is one of India's wealthiest female YouTubers as she has built an online culinary empire at the age of 65.

According to reports, Madhulika's journey on YouTube started to combat loneliness after her children left home. Later, this transformed into a full-time career.

Nisha's simple, relatable recipes, presented in clear, step-by-step videos, resonated with millions of viewers, especially those who prefer following instructions in Hindi, reported TOI.

As reported by Republic World, Madhulika, a beloved culinary expert on YouTube and the owner of a popular food website, has amassed a fortune, with a net worth of Rs 43 crore. Madhulika started her YouTube channel in 2011 and has since gained over 14.5 million subscribers, making her one of India's most popular content creators.

Further, her engaging style and focus on authentic, home-cooked meals have earned her a dedicated following.

Besides, she is proactive in supporting social initiatives such as Tata Trusts' Project Druv. Her story inspires everyone to work with determination and reminds us that age is just a number. With her culinary expertise, entrepreneurial spirit, and philanthropic endeavours, the teacher-turned-entrepreneur aims to leave a lasting legacy.