Shivamogga has a new way to help students overcome fear of competitive exams like NEET, KCET

LEAP-The Smart Way to Success, an innovative initiative to impart free coaching to all the science students studying in government colleges in the district to equip them to face both Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) entrance examinations.

Revealing this to the media persons here on Tuesday, November 12, N Hemanth, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zilla Parishad, Shivamogga, said training or coaching for the competitive examination to rural students has become too dearer, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Even the parents have to face difficulty in paying the required fees.

So, to provide competitive coaching or training to these rural students and for the children of farmers is a challenge. In order to update those eligible students, the department of Pre-University (PU) education in Karnataka has taken up a new initiative to impart coaching for both KCET and NEET examinations, he said.

He said this coaching would be given to students pursuing science in all the 33 colleges in the district. CEO Hemanth said on every second Friday of every month, PUC second-year students would be given mock tests and on every fourth Saturday of the month a mock test to be administered to the PUC first-year students on the lines of NEET examination.

After every mock test, difficulties in the questions would be addressed by the faculties.

Accordingly, college, taluk and district level competition would be conducted and achievers would be rewarded and thereby, encouraging them to face the entrance examination with confidence.

The first such mock test would be held on November 15, he said.

He said about 2,188 students studying in the PUC I year and about 2025 students studying in PUC II year will be part of this initiative. This mock test-cum-training would support the students to understand about the approach of study, reciting and memorising the learnt topics.

This also helps in getting expected results in the examination, he opined.

Deputy director of PU education Chandrappa S Gundapalli, deputy director of District Institute of Education & Training (DIET) KR Bimba, secretary of Arya PU College N Ramesh, block education officer Ramesh, senior DIET faculty Hariprasad and others were present.