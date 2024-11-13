Shaktimaan to return to screens again! “Time to move on,” netizens tell Mukesh Khanna

“This is a costume within me...I think personally, too, in my mind, this costume has come from within me...I did well in Shaktimaan because it came from within me...I am even happier than the others about becoming Shaktimaan again. I am carrying out my duty that I started in 1997 and which went on till 2005. I think that my work should reach the public in 2027 because today's generation is running blindly,” he said in the interview.

But while everyone knew and loved Khanna as Shaktimaan over all these years, the 90s kids do not seem so thrilled about this latest announcement.

Reacting to Mukesh Khanna’s video, many netizens commented that it may be time for Khanna to pass the torch to a new actor.

“Dude is stuck in the past,” one such X user wrote.

On Sunday, November 10, Khanna took to his Instagram account to share a poster and announce the teaser video that gives a glimpse of Shaktimaan's comeback.