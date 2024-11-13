Savitribai Phule Pune University registrar appeals to PhD students to select research centre after checking vacancies

Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) Deputy Registrar Munjaji Rasve has appealed to PhD students to select a research centre after seeing the details of vacancies. As per the latest SPPU notification, students who have gotten an exemption from the PhD entrance exam have to choose the option of the research centre, which cannot be changed once selected, as stated in a report by the Hindustan Times.

As per the information provided by the SPPU administration, the university website has released faculty, subject, and category-wise vacancy details. This process must be completed by November 23.

“Students have to understand these details and select the research centre from their login and also mention the specialisation related to their proposed research work,” said Rasave.

In other news

In other news, according to The Indian Express, students' permanent registration numbers (PRNs) were blocked by Savitribai Phule Pune University due to the University Grants Commission (UGC) term limit rule. Students held a sit-in protest against the decision at the university campus on Monday, November 11.

A group of six to eight students protested near the main building, holding a poster that read, “PRNs for final year students should be unblocked immediately.”

Reports hint that a 2015 notification by the UGC laid out a maximum term validity of N+2+1 years for students to complete a degree in exceptional cases, where N stands for the minimum duration prescribed for the programme. This means that students who began their four-year courses in 2017-2018 would have to complete the degree by 2024.