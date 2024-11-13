Protest paves the way: Karnataka Gov't school students deprived of PCM teacher for 2 years to get one soon

Students of Government High School at Ingalagi village of Chittapur taluk in Karnataka have proved that the united struggle would give a positive result.

The teacher, who taught them Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM), had gone on maternity leave a couple of years ago and returned just a few weeks ago, only to take leave after a day of joining the duty.

Hence, factually, the students were deprived of learning Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics for the past two years.

The students who were worried about nearing Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams, then decided to launch an indefinite strike on the school premises, and the students in Classes VIII and IX also assured their cooperation. These students launched the strike on the school premises on Tuesday, November 12.

District Unit Secretary of Karnataka Prantya Raitha Sangha Saibanna Gudubaa and President of All India Democratic Students Organisation Venkatesh Devadurga who came to know about the strike joined the students, and were also part of the protest.

Block Education officer of Chittapur Shashidhar told The New Indian Express that after learning about the strike by the students of Ingalagi Government High School, he went to the school in the afternoon and resolved the issue of PCM teacher.

Shashidhar said that he has deputed a PCM teacher from Government High School Wadi to Ingalagi and he would take the new responsibility from Wednesday. "The students have withdrawn the agitation," Shashidhar said.