Prayagraj: UPPSC protests enter Day 3 as students continue to push for single-shift exam

The protest by candidates calling for Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) exams to be held in a single shift entered its third day today, Wednesday, November 13.

The aspirants, who have been staging a sit-in outside the UPPSC office at Gate No 2 in Prayagraj, are demanding that the upcoming PCS and RO/ARO exams follow a single-shift exam pattern.

The protesting students believe that conducting the exams in one shift would make the process fairer and more manageable, easing logistical challenges and reducing the pressure on candidates.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police have registered an FIR against 12 individuals following incidents of vandalism during the protests, reported ANI.

On Tuesday night, November 12, a group of miscreants allegedly damaged barriers and destroyed coaching boards in the area, prompting the police to take action. "An FIR has been filed against 12 individuals, and some people have also been taken into custody," confirmed Prayagraj Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abhishek Bharti.

Despite unsuccessful negotiations with UPPSC officials the previous night, the students have remained resolute in their demands.

In a bid to address the students' concerns, UPPSC officials visited the protest site on Tuesday, November 12, engaging with the candidates to explain the commission's policies and inviting suggestions for better alternatives.

However, the talks have so far not yielded any resolution, ANI added.