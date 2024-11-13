PM Modi to lay foundation stone for AIIMS Darbhanga today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Darbhanga, Bihar, today, Wednesday, November 13, to lay the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Darbhanga.

AIIMS Darbhanga will be the second AIIMS in Bihar after the one in Patna, which is near Shobhan village.

AIIMS Darbhanga will be developed over the next three years under a project worth over Rs 1,260 crore. The state-of-the-art medical facility will include a super-specialty hospital, an AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) block, a medical college, a nursing college, residential accommodations, and a night shelter.

This project aims to significantly enhance healthcare infrastructure and provide advanced tertiary medical services to the people of Bihar and surrounding regions.

In Bihar, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several major development projects totaling Rs 12,100 crore. According to an official press release, PM Modi will arrive in Darbhanga by 10.45 am.

A post by the official X account of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), @MoHFW_INDIA, said that the PM will also dedicate 18 Jan Aushadhi Kendras at railway stations across the country, enhancing access to affordable medicines nationwide.

“Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will lay the foundation stone for AIIMS Darbhanga, a Rs 1260 crore project that will include a super-specialty hospital, AYUSH block, Medical and Nursing Colleges, and residential facilities, bringing advanced healthcare to Bihar and nearby regions,” the tweet read.