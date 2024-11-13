Noida: Viral Video reveals shocking ragging incident at Maharishi University | Watch

Following the incident, the Noida Police arrested seven students involved in the assault. The arrested individuals have been identified as Piyush Kumar, Vishal Tiwari, Vishal Mishra, Shubhansh Thakur, Raj Suman, Vikram Rao, Dipanshu Verma, and Raj Dubey. These students are facing charges related to ragging and physical assault, as per a report by news24online.com.

Campus authorities have acted swiftly, identifying those responsible for the attack and cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation, said news reports.

The police have assured the public that a thorough inquiry will be conducted to uncover all the details surrounding the incident and hold the perpetrators accountable.

The video, which quickly went viral, has sparked intense outrage on social media, with many expressing deep concerns about the safety and well-being of students at the university.