NEHU crisis: Student union rejects VC proposal for independent probe

The North Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) in Meghalaya rejected Vice-Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla’s proposal for an independent probe, calling it a distraction tactic. NEHUSU General Secretary Toniho S Kharsati stated that the students’ priority is now the removal of the VC in NEHU, Meghalaya, and not the probe, as stated in a report by The Northeast News.

Furthermore, the students claimed they were unhappy with the VC’s handling of the university’s affairs, citing it as “illegal appointments” and a “total breakdown of administration.”

The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) has also sought the intervention of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resolve the crisis. The NESO is a conglomeration of eight student bodies from all NE states.

Their key demands include the removal of VC Prabha Shankar Shukla and the resumption of normal classes only after the VC’s resignation.