Karnataka: Ayurveda college student bursts petrol bomb during Diwali, video viral

A student of the Rajiv College of Ayurveda in Hassan burst a petrol bomb along with crackers while celebrating the Deepavali festival with his friends near the college recently.

The incident came to light a week after the festival when the video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday, November 11.

Lokakiran H, an intern pursuing his Bachelor of Ayurveda medicine and Surgery (BAMS) at the Rajiv College of Ayurveda in Hassan burst the petrol bomb on the road adjacent to the college while celebrating Deepavali with his friends.

One of his friends captured the celebrations on his cellphone which went viral on social media. A source said Lokakiran drew the petrol from his motorcycle and filled it into a plastic cover fixed with a firecracker.

It could have been a major tragedy as loaded fuel tankers were parked 200 feet away from the hostel.

Interestingly, the petrol and diesel loading and unloading unit of HPCL, Petrol, Oil and Lubricants (POL) Terminal is also located within the radius of half a kilometer from the hostel.

The government has declared a two-km radius of HPCL unit as restricted area. Rajiv College of Ayurveda also comes under the restricted area. Based on the video footage, the police are investigating the incident.

The college authorities were not available for comments in this regard.