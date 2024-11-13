IMA-JDN raises concerns about assault on doctor at JIMS Dhanbad; writes to Jharkhand Governor

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Junior Doctors' Network (JDN) has written an urgent letter to the governor of Jharkhand, urging immediate action following the brutal assault on Dr Harsh Singh, a young orthopaedic doctor at JIMS Hospital in Dhanbad.

The incident, which occurred after the unfortunate demise of a patient, has sparked widespread concern about the safety and security of healthcare professionals in the state.

In their letter to the governor, the IMA Junior Doctors' Network condemned the violent attack on Dr Singh, who was assaulted by the relatives of the deceased patient. The doctors’ body emphasised the severe impact such incidents have on medical professionals who already work under immense pressure to serve the healthcare needs of the public.

“Despite their best efforts, medical professionals sometimes face outcomes beyond their control. However, assaults like this undermine the morale and safety of doctors and medical staff, making it increasingly difficult to provide quality healthcare services,” the letter stated.

The IMA Junior Doctors' Network has called for a swift and thorough investigation into the attack, ensuring justice for Dr Singh, and stringent action against the perpetrators. They also demand increased security measures in hospitals across Jharkhand to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

The incident occurred on Friday, November 8, when the family members of a deceased patient created a ruckus at the hospital, accusing the medical staff of negligence.