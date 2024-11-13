IIT Madras introduces six-month internship programme for BTech students to improve placements

In a bid to enhance industrial exposure and increase the chances of securing pre-placement offers (PPOs), the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has introduced a new six-month internship programme for its BTech students, reported The Times of India.

The initiative, starting with the 2024-25 batch, will provide students with an extended period for internships, allowing them to gain deeper insights into the industry and prepare for their careers in a better way.

Under the new plan, BTech students will not be required to take core courses during their sixth semester. Instead, they will be allowed to complete elective courses either in previous or subsequent semesters, ensuring they have a free window to undertake internships.

This marks a significant shift from the current structure, where students typically participate in three-month summer internships.

“Starting from the 2024-25 batch, all departments will ensure that there are no core courses scheduled in the sixth semester. This gives students the flexibility to plan their internships and academic work more effectively. They can now pursue two internships, engage in a long-term internship, or even take up projects in universities or research labs,” Prathap Haridoss, Dean (Academic Courses) at IIT Madras, told TOI.

The new system provides students with eight months from mid-November to July, allowing them to gain more substantial industrial experience. Furthermore, students will have the option to complete online courses during this period, making it easier to balance both academics and internships.

“Companies will have a better opportunity to evaluate students during extended internships, which will result in more pre-placement offers. With fewer students competing for these opportunities, the overall placement process will be smoother and more successful,” explained Sathyanarayana N Gummadi, Dean (Students) at IIT Madras.

IIT Madras has also indicated that the new curriculum overhaul will allow students to focus more on practical experience, making them more industry-ready upon graduation.

In addition to the BTech internship programme, IIT Madras is also focusing on enhancing internship and placement opportunities for its PhD scholars, added the report.