Chennai doctor stabbing: "Only overhaul of security in hospitals could restore confidence of doctors," says IMA

Condemning the brutal attack on Chennai's oncologist, Dr Balaji, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) expressed scepticism regarding the remedial measures to prevent the recurring violent acts at hospitals, especially government hospitals.

A doctor at Kalaignar Multi-speciality Hospital was stabbed by his patient's kin at around 10.15 am in the oncology department. The accused, a 26-year-old man, entered the hospital posing as a patient to meet Dr Balaji Jaganathan, a medical oncologist, TOI reported.

"Dr Balaji an Onco surgeon was stabbed seven times by the son of a patient who had died with stage IV cancer of the ovaries. Dr Balaji has been stabilised with great effort. He had lost considerable amount of blood since he was on anticoagulants. The medical profession of the country is stunned with disbelief," IMA's statement read.

Further, it said, "No amount of superficial damage control exercises by Governments is going to make doctors work without fear in this country. Strong deterrent legislations, exemplary punishments and proactive safety measures are required now and here. All Governments have been put on notice with this heinous crime."

Deeply disturbed by the incident, the association is "skeptical of the remedial measures on this ever-recurring violence." Adding more, it said, "Only a comprehensive overhaul of the security atmosphere in the hospitals could restore the confidence of doctors. The nation owes this to its doctors."