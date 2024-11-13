Chennai doctor stabbed: Tamil Nadu RDA initiates statewide indefinite protest until THESE demands are fulfilled

Following the disturbing incident of an attack on an on-duty doctor at Kalaignar Centenary Hospital in Guindy, Chennai, the Tamil Nadu Resident Doctors Association (TNRDA) has decided to initiate continuous statewide indefinite protest in support of the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA).

"In response to this disturbing incident, TNRDA is initiating a statewide, indefinite protest. All non-emergency medical services, including Outpatient Department (OPD) consultations, elective surgeries, regular meetings, and student classes, will be halted across Tamil Nadu’s Medical Colleges, Government Hospitals, and Primary Health Centers. Emergency services and life-saving procedures will continue without interruption, with additional personnel allocated to ensure critical care," a statement released by TNRDA General Secretary Dr Keerthy Varman read.

"This protest will continue across Tamil Nadu until these demands are met and necessary actions are taken to prevent future incidents. TNRDA is committed to standing together with our colleagues across the state, advocating for a safer work environment for all healthcare professionals. Escalation to full scale protests will be decided depending on Govts response," it further added.