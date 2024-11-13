CBI Probes unauthorised procurement of medicines at RG Kar Medical College

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating unauthorised purchases of medicines and medical equipment at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, according to a report by IANS.

The probe is focused on financial irregularities involving Maa Tara Traders, a private agency from Rishra, Hooghly district, which allegedly supplied essential medicines to the hospital without proper authorisation.

Sources indicate that the agency, which lacked the necessary license to participate in government hospital tenders, was primarily responsible for supplying medicines to the chest medicine department at the hospital. These unauthorised transactions took place during the 2023-24 financial year, with a total payment exceeding Rs 2 crore.

Biplab Sinha, the owner of Maa Tara Traders, is currently in judicial custody.

Sinha is reportedly a close associate of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, who is also in judicial custody in connection with other ongoing investigations, IANS added.

Notably, the chest medicine department of RG Kar Hospital is where the tragic incident involving the rape and murder of a junior lady doctor occurred in August. The link between the unauthorised purchases and the department is under further scrutiny.

The CBI is now closely examining the financial transactions, procurement processes, and potential involvement of hospital officials in these irregularities.