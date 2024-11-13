Bengal Guv seeks report from state on RG Kar accused Sanjay Roy's allegations against Commissioner Goyal

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has called for a detailed report from the state government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding serious allegations made by Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the alleged rape and murder case of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital.

To recall, Roy has accused former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal of being involved in a conspiracy to falsely implicate him in the case.

In an official statement, the Governor's Officer on Special Duty said that Governor Bose has urgently sought clarification from the state government on its position regarding the allegations, reported IANS.

Roy made these explosive claims after his first trial hearing on November 11, while he was being escorted in a prison van, accusing senior police officers, including former Commissioner Goyal, of orchestrating a plot to frame him.

“In light of the disturbing news reported by the media, where Sanjay Roy, after his appearance in Sealdah Court on November 11, alleged that he was falsely implicated by senior police officials, including former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, the Governor has urged the State Government to investigate the matter and provide an urgent report on the facts and the government's stance,” the statement read.

On November 12, the Kolkata Police used a special vehicle with tinted windows to transport Sanjay Roy, replacing the usual prison van with netted windows. This was done to prevent Roy from making further statements to the media, as he had done on the previous day, IANS added.

The allegations have caused a stir, and the state government now faces pressure to address the claims raised by the accused.