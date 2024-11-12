Yale University honours legacy and activism of Beyoncé's with a new course

Not the first

Beyoncé, whose full name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, is not the first performer to be the subject of a college-level course. There have been courses on singer and songwriter Bob Dylan over the years, and several colleges and universities have recently offered classes on singer Taylor Swift and her lyrics and pop culture legacy. That includes law professors who hope to engage a new generation of lawyers by using a celebrity like Swift to bring context to complicated, real-world concepts, the Associated Press reported.

Professors at other colleges and universities have also incorporated Beyoncé into their courses or offered classes on the superstar.

Brooks sees Beyoncé in a league of her own, crediting the singer with using her platform to “spectacularly elevate awareness of and engagement with grassroots, social, and political ideologies and movements” in her music, including the Black Lives Matter movement and Black feminist commentary.

“Can you think of any other pop musician who’s invited an array of grassroots activists to participate in these long-form multimedia album projects that she’s given us since 2013,” asked Brooks. She noted how Beyoncé has also tried to tell a story through her music about “race and gender and sexuality in the context of the 400-year-plus history of African-American subjugation.”

“She’s a fascinating artist because historical memory, as I often refer to it, and also the kind of impulse to be an archive of that historical memory, it’s just all over her work,” Brooks said. “And you just don’t see that with any other artist,” Brooks added.

Brooks previously taught a well-received class on Black women in popular music culture at Princeton University and discovered her students were most excited about the portion dedicated to Beyoncé. She expects her class at Yale will be especially popular, but she’s trying to keep the size of the group relatively small.

Those who manage to grab a seat next semester shouldn’t get their hopes up about seeing Queen Bey in person. “It’s too bad because if she were on tour, I would definitely try to take the class to see her,” Brooks said.