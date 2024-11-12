Tamil Nadu: Physical education trainer offers liquor-laced soft drinks to girl students; misbehaves with them after

A 42-year-old physical education trainer of a private school in Udangudi in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu is absconding after girl students whom he accompanied for an athletic event, had complained that he offered liquor while staying at a lodge in Thoothukudi town.

The irate public resorted to protest demanding stern action against the trainer and sought for his immediate arrest, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to sources, the physical education trainer Ponsing had escorted the students of Classes IX, X, XI, and XII for an inter school sports event held at Thoothukudi Tharuvai grounds on October 22. Since they won the initial rounds, the girls stayed at a private lodge to attend the final run the next day.

However, the school management did not send a female physical education trainer along with the girl students, said sources.

An inquiry with the students revealed that Ponsingh had offered cool drinks laced with liquor to all five girl students. Once the girls drank, they collapsed. Later, he entered the accommodation and misbehaved with two girls, they had said.

The parents resorted to protest in front of the Salma Matriculation Higher Secondary School (MHSS) demanding action against the physical education trainer and the management. The school management had allegedly attempted to conceal the matter to retain the reputation of the school.

Salma MHSS is co-education school and has Classes from I to XII.

Sources added that the suspected physical education trainer Ponsingh who has been working for the past few years at Salma MHSS, has a bad precedents of misbehaviour with girl students when he worked at private schools in Thandapathu, Paramankurichi, Pitchivilai and Thisayanvilai, but no formal complaints were lodged against him.

When they found an allegation, the past school management terminated him from the job despite it being a heinous crime, said sources.

A bandobast of nearly 100 police were deployed in front of the school as public thronged against the school on Monday evening, November 11.

Tiruchendur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vasantharaj pacified the public assuring necessary actions against the culprit. Meanwhile, Kulasekarapattinam police had registered a case against the suspect Ponsingh (42) of Christiyanagaram and launched a search for him.