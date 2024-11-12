Tamil Nadu: Bomb threat triggers panic at a school; no explosives found

A bomb threat sent via email to a private matriculation school in Moolapalayam, a suburb of Erode in Tamil Nadu, caused widespread panic on Tuesday morning, November 12.

The threat, which claimed that a bomb had been planted on the premises and was set to detonate on November 12, led to the swift evacuation of students and an immediate response from authorities, according to a report by PTI.

School staff discovered the email, which had been sent after 5 pm on Monday, November 11. In response, the school immediately instructed students to leave the campus and return home. Concerned parents rushed to pick up their children, adding to the chaos.

Erode Taluk Police, along with a Bomb Disposal Squad, quickly arrived at the scene. After conducting a comprehensive search of the school and its surroundings, no explosives were found.

This marks the second bomb threat against the same school, added PTI.

The first threat occurred on September 2, when a similar hoax email was traced back to a student. The student was issued a warning by the police at the time.

Authorities are now investigating the latest threat, working to trace its origin and determine whether it is another hoax or a more serious threat.