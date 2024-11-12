QS Asia University Rankings 2025: IIT Delhi emerges as the leading Indian institute. Here's how

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has emerged as the leading Indian institution in the recently released 2025 QS Asia University Rankings.
Securing the 44th position in Asia, a two-spot improvement from last year, it has overtaken IIT-Bombay, which slipped to 48th, dropping eight places.
In total, six Indian universities have made it to the top 100 in Asia, according to a report by The Times of India.
Among other institutes that made it to the rankings, IIT Madras fell from 53rd to 56th, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore dropped from 58th to 62nd and IIT Kanpur slipped from 63rd to 67th from last time.
In a report by the TOI, Prof Vivek Buwa, head of IIT Delhi's ranking cell and dean of planning, said that the key factors behind IIT Delhi's ascent include the impact of research conducted, enhanced academic reputation and a rising proportion of its faculty holding PhDs.
“There's a lot of emphasis on tech advancement, start-ups and solving problems that will help society," said Prof Vivek Buwa
IIT Delhi scored 95 out of 100 in the ‘Papers/Publication per Faculty category’ this year.
With a total strength of close to 640 regular faculty positions, the institute maintained an average of seven publications per faculty per year.
"We collaborate with both domestic and international companies, as well as govt labs in India," Buwa told TOI.