One-year since IIT BHU gang rape: Victim urges court to allow her to appear via video conference

An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) student from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), who is a gang rape survivor, has requested the fast-track court to allow her to attend hearings via video conferencing. She cited academic disruptions from frequent court appearances and the emotional strain of facing her alleged attackers in person, PTI reported.

The court, while hearing the petition on Tuesday, November 12, has reserved its decision for November 21, according to the lawyer of the student. District Assistant Public Prosecutor Manoj Kumar Gupta said the student, known for her academic excellence, was selected for IIT-BHU right after completing her Class XII.

The slow pace of court proceedings requires her to appear repeatedly, which is affecting her studies, he further added. Additionally, the distress of confronting the accused in court has made her uncomfortable.

According to Gupta, the student's petition emphasised that repeated court visits are impacting her studies and facing her alleged assailants is a mentally challenging experience. She has requested that the court consider her circumstances and allow her to attend hearings through video conferencing.

Furthermore, Gupta said the gang rape case involving the IIT student is currently being heard by Judge Kuldeep Singh in the fast-track court, PTI reported.