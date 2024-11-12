NEHU students' hunger strike enters eighth day: VC missing; Students write to President Murmu

The hunger strike by students of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) entered its eighth day on Tuesday, November 12, as the students continued to protest against the administration. According to a report by Shillong Times, the students have also written to President Droupadi Murmu, raising concerns over the absence of Vice-Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla during the ongoing crisis.

"The absence of the VC, without any prior notice or information, is a serious concern and reflects poorly on his leadership and his ability to address the ongoing crisis," the letter read, “Instead of actively engaging in resolving the issues related to the hunger strike, the Vice-Chancellor’s failure to respond or even be present on campus highlights his inability to effectively manage the situation."

Tensions at NEHU escalated on Saturday, November 9, when the vice-chancellor’s bungalow was reportedly vandalised. News reports suggest that, since the incident, the vice-chancellor has been "missing".

In response, Meghalaya Police have deployed security personnel at his residence. According to reports, stones were thrown at the bungalow, damaging the property and a vehicle, while some cables behind the residence were found burned.

The students' protests have been driven by demands for the removal of four university officials, whom they accuse of being inefficient in their roles. The unrest has now expanded to include a call for the resignation of the vice-chancellor as well.

As the hunger strike continues, the situation remains tense, with authorities working to address both the administrative concerns and the security issues arising from the protests.