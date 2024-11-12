NEHU crisis: NE students seek Education Minister Pradhan's intervention, demand removal of VC

Today, November 12, the North East Students' Organisation (NESO) urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to intervene in the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) crisis. To protect the overall interests of the students of the NE region, the students demand the removal of Vice-Chancellor PS Shukla. The NESO is a conglomeration of eight student bodies from all NE states.

Speaking on this, the NESO Chairman Samuel B Jyrwa said, "We have formally written to the union education minister backing the demands of the students of the university to sack Vice-Chancellor PS Shukla."

"The intervention of the union education minister in this regard would ensure that the quality of education in the region and the country is not compromised," he said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, the ongoing indefinite hunger strike launched by the students of the university under the banner of the NEHU Students' Union (NEHUSU) and the KSU NEHU Unit continued, affecting the functioning of NEHU.