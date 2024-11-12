GATE 2025 official schedule released; to be held across four days in February

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 exam schedule has been announced, with exams to be conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025.

This year, IIT Roorkee is organising the examination and the official schedule has been uploaded on its website: gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Registered candidates can now access the detailed timetable to organise their preparation.

The test sessions will be held in two shifts: the forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The detailed schedule includes a range of engineering and science subjects, with specific papers assigned to each session as follows:

- Saturday, February 1, 2025

Forenoon: CS1, AG, MA

Afternoon: CS2, NM, MT, TF, IN

- Sunday, February 2, 2025

Forenoon: ME, PE, AR

Afternoon: EE

- Saturday, February 15, 2025

Forenoon: CY, AE, AG, ES, PI

Afternoon: EC, GE, XH, BM, EY

- Sunday, February 16, 2025

Forenoon: CE1, GG, CH, PH, BT

Afternoon: CE2, ST, XE, XL, MN

GATE is an examination for engineering graduates seeking admission to postgraduate programmes or jobs in public sector companies.

Meanwhile, IIT Roorkee has also extended the application correction window till November 20, 2024.