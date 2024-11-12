Congress slams BJP for police action against UPPSC protestors in Prayagraj

The Congress, today, Tuesday, November 12, condemned the police’s use of force on students in Prayagraj, who were protesting against the alleged unfair practices by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called the police’s lathi charge "unfortunate" and claimed that the BJP government had a history of suppressing youth protests related to job demands, reported PTI.

Ramesh highlighted the recurring issue of youth voices being stifled when they protest recruitment scams, paper leaks, and demand job opportunities.

The protest escalated, on Monday, November 11, when candidates opposed the UPPSC’s decision to hold the RO-ARO and PCS preliminary exams on separate dates.

Students surrounded the UPPSC headquarters, with police attempting to disperse the demonstrators.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also condemned the police's actions, accusing the BJP government of being “anti-youth” and “anti-student.”

UPPSC's response

In response to the protests, a UPPSC spokesperson stated that exam integrity and candidate convenience remain top priorities.

To ensure fairness, the commission has revised its criteria for examination centres, now selecting only institutions near urban areas with a reliable history to minimize the risk of irregularities.

This step, the spokesperson said, addresses candidates' demands for a merit-based and secure examination process, added PTI.

To accommodate over 5,00,000 candidates, the commission has scheduled the PCS Preliminary Examination for December 7 and 8, and the RO-ARO Preliminary Examination for December 22 and 23, to be conducted over multiple shifts.