Centre to support 12.5 lakh students preparing for competitive exams by 2029 to reduce private coaching dependence

In a move to address the growing dependence on private coaching — often a hurdle for students from low-income backgrounds and remote areas — the Centre has set a target to support 12.5 lakh students preparing for competitive exams by 2029, as per a report by The Times of India.

This initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Education, will be a central topic during a two-day consultation with states on the National Education Policy (NEP) implementation starting Tuesday, November 12.

Officials from the ministry, along with representatives from states and Union Territories (UTs) will also discuss digital learning and accreditation reforms as part of NEP’s broader goals.

A key component of the Centre’s plan is “SATHEE – Reducing Coaching Dependency,” an initiative that emphasises the use of free digital resources, AI-based learning tools, and partnerships with institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to provide high-quality content for exam preparation.

The programme also aims to leverage DTH platforms to democratise access to these resources, aiming to level the playing field for students in underserved regions, added TOI.

In addition, NEP’s broader objectives include the widespread accreditation of higher education institutions.

The government aims to achieve a 90% accreditation rate by 2029 and seeks to place at least 10 Indian institutions among the world’s top 200. The agenda further highlights digital learning expansion, with a focus on increasing enrollments through SWAYAM courses and similar initiatives.

The Centre aims to foster a more inclusive and accessible environment for higher education and competitive exam preparation, aiming to reduce educational disparities and enhance opportunities across regions.