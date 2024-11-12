BHU issues cautionary notice against fraudulent calls to warn students

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), based in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, has issued an advisory notice regarding suspicious phone calls.

The notice, published on November 8, by the Office of the Controller of Examinations (CoE), highlights that some students have received calls, allegedly from the university, asking them to share One Time Passwords (OTPs).

The university's notice, referenced as No.CoE/2024-25/Exam. Conf./2023-24/5222, makes it clear that BHU does not request OTPs for any official processes. This includes procedures for admissions, enrollment, the submission of examination forms, or any registrations related to the awarding of degrees, migration, transfer certificates, or transcripts.

In the statement, BHU wrote, “The Office of the Controller of Examinations, Banaras Hindu University does not ask for any OTP from the students for the purpose of admission, filling of the enrolment, examination form, any registration for the award of degree, Migration, Transfer Certificate, Transcripts, etc.”

The university has strongly advised students to remain alert and avoid sharing OTPs with anyone, regardless of the claims made by the caller. Such measures are crucial to prevent potential scams and protect personal and academic information from unauthorised use.

In conclusion, the university urges all students to treat such requests as fraudulent and ensure their personal details and academic credentials remain secure.