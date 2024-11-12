Andhra University: Though BCom student appears for exam, final result record reflects status as "absent"

All India Student's Union (AISU) Andhra Pradesh members requested immediate action regarding a critical discrepancy in the exam results of M Surya Vardhan, a student of BCom General at Vinen Degree College, affiliated with Andhra University.

Vardhan said that he appeared for his Cost and Management Accounting examination held on June 15, 2024 with hall ticket number 120129803030 at Prism Degree College. The official attendance sheet from the examination centre confirms his presence.

However, the final result records him as "Absent." This conflicting information has significant implications for Vardhan's academic standing.

Upon discovering this error in August 2024, Vardhan promptly filed a complaint with the Examination Department at Andhra University, Visakhapatnam. Despite numerous visits and inquiries over the past two months, there has been no progress in resolving this issue.

Each follow-up has been met with instructions to return after a ten-day period, with no resolution or formal update provided so far. Members of AISU AP stated that inaction on such a crucial matter is concerning and does not align with the standards of prompt and effective academic administration that students and affiliates expect from Andhra University.

The attendance sheet substantiates Vardhan's presence, it is essential that this error be rectified without further delay, said AISU AP members. AISU AP members requested to conduct an urgent review of Vardhan's attendance status for the Cost and Management Accounting exam on June 15, 2024 in accordance with the examination centre's official attendance records and update Vardhan's result to accurately reflect his presence and participation in the exam, ensuring that the "Absent" status is removed from his official academic record.

They demanded to provide a written update on the actions being taken to address this issue, along with an estimated timeline for completion, to offer clarity and assurance on the progress of this correction.