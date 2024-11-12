Amid NEHU students' indefinite hunger strike, VC goes underground and conducts executive council meeting

Tensions at North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Shillong have hit a boiling point as students amplify their protests, demanding the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla, Registrar Omkar Singh, and Deputy Registrar Amit Gupta, The Northeast Live reported.

The students launched an indefinite hunger strike, alleging administrative mismanagement and abuse of power. This led to the locking up of university gates and the burning of effigies of top officials in protest against the administration's leadership

The unrest escalated on Saturday night when protesters allegedly vandalised the vice-chancellor's residence, causing damage to his vehicle and leaving him with minor injuries.

Thereby, Prof Shukla has relocated to an undisclosed location for safety and conducted a recent Executive Council meeting remotely. An FIR has been filed by NEHU's registrar-in-charge, naming unknown assailants in connection with the incident.

Speaking on the matter, NEHU Teachers' Association (NEHUTA) Vice-President Prof Prasanjit Biswas stated, "The entire university community is hoping for a resolution. The Governor has signalled a willingness to meet when convenient, and our biggest concern is the health of students on hunger strike, many of whom have fallen ill."

Prof Biswas further called for broader support from the state to stabilise the university. "The steps taken by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma by engaging with the union education minister are welcome. We expect a positive response from the ministry; NEHU deserves competent and qualified leaders, and we cannot let it fall into a stalemate because of the current administration," he stated

Further, speaking about the impact of the protests on academics, Prof Biswas assured. "Our students and faculty are resilient. Once we reach a solution, we'll make up for lost time. We have good teachers and students, and we're prepared to conduct extra classes to cover any academic gaps."

The NEHU Students' Union (NEHUSU), with strong support from the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) NEHU Unit, is leading the protests, calling for the appointment of Pro-Vice-Chancellors at both the Shillong and Tura campuses. Faculty organisations, including the NEHUTA and Meghalaya Tribal Teachers' Association (MeTTA) have joined the students in condemning the administration's actions, The Northeast Live reported.

They demand leadership changes to restore faith and transparency within the NEHU community.