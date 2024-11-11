UP Secondary Board to announce Classes X, XII dates SOON

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education may soon release the date sheet for the UP Board Exam 2025. The date sheet for both Classes X and XII UP Board Exams will be available on the official Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) website at upmsp.edu.in.

The UP Board Exam 2025 date sheet is expected to be released in November or December. Usually, the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education publishes the exam schedule one and a half to two months before the Classes X and XII examinations, giving students sufficient time for preparation, as stated in a report by News18.

It is said that many students begin their final revisions in a more focused manner after the release of the date sheet. Stay tuned to the official website to find out the exact dates for the UP Board exams in 2025, as well as the date for the release of the admit cards.

Steps to download the date sheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education at https://upmsp.edu.in/.

Step 2: Click on “UPMSP Class 10 Time Table 2025" or “UPMSP Class 12 Time Table 2025"

Step 3: The UPMSP 2025 exam date sheet will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Click on download Class X or XII timetable for 2025 UP Board exams

Step 5: Download and print for future references

Also, the UP Board exam admit card is expected to be issued seven to ten days before the exam date. Last year, the Class X and Class XII exams were also conducted during the February-March period.