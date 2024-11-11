These 55 students from across India will learn about Model Rocketry

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), in collaboration with the Astronautical Society of India (ASI) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), launched the IN-SPACe Model Rocketry India Student Competition 2024-25.

The initiative aims to inspire technological talent in rocketry and promote a skilled science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) workforce with a focus on space technology, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

About 86 student teams from across the country have registered for the competition, which promotes innovation and technical expertise. Following evaluations and design reviews, 55 teams have progressed to attend the Essentials of Model Rocketry Workshop, organised in collaboration with the Indian Air Force at the Air Force Station in Jalahalli from Saturday, November 9, till November 15.

The workshop was inaugurated by Padma Shri awardee Dr BN Suresh, Chancellor of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST). Dr Vinod Kumar, Program Director at IN-SPACe and Executive Secretary of ASI, who conceptualised the workshop, outlined its curriculum and emphasised the importance of model rocketry.

Participants will receive hands-on training on key aspects of model rocketry, including rocket design, propulsion systems, deployment mechanisms, and mission planning. Experts from ISRO, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), non-governmental entities, and IIST will guide the students.

Air Vice Marshal Premkumar Krishnaswami said, “As an Aerospace Combatant, I recognise the need to nurture young minds for the advancement of space technologies. The workshop aims to instill innovation, critical thinking, and inspire careers in aerospace engineering, contributing to the nation’s growth.”