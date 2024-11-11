SC dismisses bail plea of student activist Gulfisha Fatima in 2020 Delhi riots case | Details from the hearing

The Supreme Court, today, Monday, November 11, dismissed a bail plea filed by Gulfisha Fatima, an accused in the North East Delhi riots case.

Activist Fatima had submitted a writ petition to the apex court to either grant bail or alternative direction for the Delhi High Court to decide the bail application pending in a case of a larger conspiracy involving Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) charges.

As per updated by LiveLaw.in, the Supreme Court, today, November 11, dismissed the petition saying that the Delhi High Court may expeditiously hear the bail petition on November 25 unless there are “extraordinary circumstances.”

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma considered the matter.

During the hearing, Justice Trivedi also said that a similar writ petition filed by co-accused Sharjeel Imam was disposed of requesting the high court to decide the bail application soon.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said, “This lady (petitioner) has been inside for four years and 7 months. And on 24 dates, the bench was adjourned because the presiding officer was on leave and on other 26 dates, no arguments were heard and matter was simply adjourned. And on two separate dates, arguments heard, order reserved..."

Gulfisha Fatima, an MBA graduate and student activist, was arrested on April 9, 2020 on charges relating to the communal violence in North-East Delhi in February 2020.