Rise of exam influencers: How online educators are shaping UPSC and NEET preparations

In today’s digital age, where almost everything is shifting online, a new wave of creators is reshaping the educational landscape.

Students, especially those preparing for national exams like Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) tests and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), are increasingly turning to online content on social media platforms such as X (previously known as Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube.

Including formats like posts, tweets, and short videos, this content is now serving as an irreplaceable resource for students.

This trend has given rise to “exam influencers” — individuals who support, motivate, and guide students through online content. These influencers, often the faces behind popular educational platforms, play a huge role when it comes to preparations.

To explore and understand the relevance and reliability of these figures, EdexLive spoke to two influencers: Himanshu Poswal, Founder of the UPSC-focused platform CSEWhy, and Dr Vivek Pandey, a NEET expert and online influencer.

Dr Vivek is also known for his activism via RTI (Right To Information) queries, via which, he helps students get to the truth of any matter that is a cause of worry for them.

In the recent past, Dr Vivek Pandey had raised concerns regarding proposed changes to the NEET-UG 2025 exam format.

Dr Pandey, with a following of over 15,000 students on X, explained what he is doing to support NEET aspirants via his online presence.

“With my background as a biology teacher for four years, I understand the struggles that NEET students face. This experience allows me to create focused strategy videos that go beyond general tips, zeroing in on what students truly need to excel,” he said.

He added that his content includes time management techniques and subject-specific guidance, helping students address weak areas and improve overall performance.

When asked about establishing credibility in the often distracting environment of social media, Dr Pandey said, “My experience as a teacher helps students trust my advice. I thoroughly research, verify information, and stay updated on NEET developments, which builds a strong connection with my audience.”

Highlighting the point of misinformation, Dr Pandey noted that he works actively to counter it. “I debunk misinformation on social media and guide students towards authentic resources to help them stay on track,” he shared.

Furthermore, EdexLive also turned to Himanshu Poswal of CSEWhy. His X page has more than 1,32,000 followers on X. He emphasised that, ultimately, success depends on the student’s efforts. “A student needs to rely on themselves to achieve top scores; we are just a means for them to study efficiently,” he explained.

Poswal, who feels a strong sense of responsibility as an influencer, believes that credibility is essential in this community. “There’s a responsibility on me — or anyone in this niche field — to be fair to aspirants. This community thrives on trust, and those who earn it represent the broader trust of Indian youth,” he stated.

When discussing students’ feedback, Poswal mentioned, “I receive feedback via the student testimonials — whether it’s direct questions from UPSC Pre 2024 securing 40+ marks or the ease of language, I’m now being recognised randomly in public for the value my work has brought to the masses.”

In conclusion, the CSEWhy founder mentioned the importance of accurate content. “Thousands of people rely on what you say; you can’t be careless about getting it right,” he concluded.

As students increasingly rely on these digital mentors, the role of exam influencers is proving to be pivotal in shaping exam preparation for a new generation.