RG Kar row: SC stays CBI probe into alleged torture of two arrested

Today, November 11, the Supreme Court stayed the Calcutta High Court's decision to order a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged custodial torture of two women arrested amid protests that took place in West Bengal in the wake of the rape and murder of a resident doctor at the RG Kar hospital.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan stayed the order directing a CBI probe following an appeal by the West Bengal government against the Calcutta High Court's decision, reported the Bar and Bench.

Additionally, the apex court asked the state to submit a list of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including women officers, who could be included in a fresh Special Investigation Team (SIT) that may be tasked with investigating the custodial torture case instead of the CBI.