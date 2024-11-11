Meghalaya Police admit cards to be out TODAY | Stay tuned

The admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for Constable and Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2024 will be released today, November 11. The Meghalaya Police is set to release them. When released, candidates can check the Meghalaya Police admit card 2024 for Constable, SI PET (Sub-Inspector Physical Efficiency Test) on the official website, megpolice.gov.in.
Steps to download admit cards:
Step 1: Visit the official website: megpolice.gov.in
Step 2: Select the recruitment tab
Step 3: Click on the PET admit card download page
Step 4: Log in with the necessary information
Step 5: Download your admit card
Do note that the physical test will begin on November 18. Candidates will find out the date, time, and venue for the PET round via their the admit cards. The selection process includes a physical measurement test (PMT), a physical efficiency test (PET), a written examination, and an interview.
According to the Hindustan Times, the ongoing recruitment drive will fill 2,968 vacancies in the Meghalaya Police:
UBSI (Unarmed Branch Sub-Inspector): 76 posts
Un-armed Branch Constable: 720 posts
Fireman: 195 posts
Driver Fireman: 53 posts
Fireman Mechanic/Mechanic: 26 posts
MPRO (Meghalaya Police Radio Organisation) Operator: 205 posts
Signal/ BN Operator: 56 posts
Constable: 1494 posts
Driver Constable: 143 posts
For help regarding the admit card, candidates can contact the helpline number 6033164273 during office hours.