Karnataka beard row: Did gov't nursing college ask students to trim, shave beard or was it a misinterpretation?

A show-cause notice was issued to the Dean and Director of the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences following allegations by the Jammu and Kashmir Student Association (JKSA) that Kashmiri students at the Government College of Nursing in Holenarasipur were being forced to shave their beards.

Medical education authorities warned the Principal of the nursing college, and instructed the institution to address such issues promptly and ensure they are not repeated, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The association raised concerns about the discriminatory practice with the Chief Minister (CM) Siddaramaiah and also brought it to the notice of opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, highlighting that it violated the students’ religious and personal freedoms.

In response, CM’s office along with the secretary for Medical Education Mohammed Mohsin, investigated the matter and sent a notice to the Principal, seeking a detailed report on the incident.

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association had written to the CM saying, "No student should be subjected to such discrimination or forced to compromise their beliefs and practices to access education. Such actions not only infringe upon the rights of these students but also create an atmosphere of fear and exclusion, which is detrimental to the spirit of education and democracy." This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Students were allegedly asked to trim their beards very short, to a '01' level trimmer length, or to get clean-shaven before they entered the campus.

However, as per a PTI report, Dr Ranjanna, Director of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, said the issue was “resolved cordially”. He said that there was a misinterpretation as students were asked to dress neatly during the clinical process.

"The issue is now resolved. Right now there are 40 students. The students are happy in their hostels. The faculties and principal have visited their rooms and counselled the students," Ranjanna remarked.