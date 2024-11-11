How AI and automation help management programmes evolve

A

MBA General students can choose to focus on AI and Data Science, gaining modern skills in these evolving areas. Furthermore, a specialised MBA programme focusing on Business Analytics, allows students to develop extensive knowledge in using data for decision-making and utilising advanced analytic technologies.

Both these programmes focus on practical, experiential learning through hands-on projects and interdisciplinary teamwork, equipping students to address industry challenges in the technology-driven environment.

The programmes aim to create flexible leaders who can lead digital changes, with a particular emphasis on ethical issues related to AI and automation. This ensures that graduates are prepared to succeed in sectors influenced by ongoing technological advancements.