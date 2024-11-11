How AI and automation help management programmes evolve
In the current era of tech disruptions across various industries such as Artificial Intelligence AI and automation, how are management programmes evolving?
MBA General students can choose to focus on AI and Data Science, gaining modern skills in these evolving areas. Furthermore, a specialised MBA programme focusing on Business Analytics, allows students to develop extensive knowledge in using data for decision-making and utilising advanced analytic technologies.
Both these programmes focus on practical, experiential learning through hands-on projects and interdisciplinary teamwork, equipping students to address industry challenges in the technology-driven environment.
The programmes aim to create flexible leaders who can lead digital changes, with a particular emphasis on ethical issues related to AI and automation. This ensures that graduates are prepared to succeed in sectors influenced by ongoing technological advancements.
What initiatives are being taken by management institutes to meet industry demands?
Management schools are adjusting to the needs of the business world by incorporating new technologies such as AI, data analytics, blockchain, the metaverse, and fintech in their courses.
At Woxsen University's School of Business, our emphasis is on hands-on learning through real-life projects, internships, and partnerships with top companies. Our students tackle real-world problems, gaining practical experience in these evolving fields. We also stress the importance of combining business with technology through interdisciplinary approaches to promote innovation.
Furthermore, our emphasis on ethical AI, sustainability, and digital transformation equips students to address changing industry requirements. By exploring cutting-edge topics such as fintech and the metaverse, we guarantee that our graduates are prepared for the future, possessing the necessary skills in today's rapidly evolving business landscape.
Many corporate professionals are actively pursuing upskilling for career development or climbing up the leadership ladder. How are you addressing the upskilling needs of experienced working professionals, particularly in terms of management courses?
We address the professional development needs of experienced individuals with industry-specific management courses that aim to improve leadership skills in a flexible way.
Our Executive MBA programmes are designed for professionals working in fields like AI, Business Analytics, Blockchain, Fintech, and digital transformation, blending academic challenges with practical experience. We provide online and hybrid learning choices for busy individuals seeking interactive and collaborative experiences.
Our curriculum emphasises recent trends in the industry, developing leadership skills, and practical learning with real-life case studies and projects within the field.
Moreover, specialised certification programmes and training sessions focused on areas such as AI, blockchain, and the metaverse offer specific skill enhancement opportunities, enabling professionals to remain competitive in the changing business environment.