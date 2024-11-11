Check out IIT Kanpur’s 45 Day crash course for JEE Mains prep, SATHEE

Registration for the course, which is offered free of cost, is available on the official website at sathee.iitk.ac.in.

The crash course aims to provide students with the essential tools and strategies needed to excel in the highly competitive JEE Main exam. The programme includes live online sessions held daily from 3 pm to 6 pm, where experienced instructors — mainly top-performing students from IITs — will guide learners through critical concepts, problem-solving techniques, and exam strategies.

The course also offers daily practice questions as well as a specially curated mock test series.

A unique feature of the SATHEE crash course is its integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered analytics, which tracks students' progress and provides personalised feedback. This data-driven approach helps students identify their strengths, focus on weak areas, and optimise their study strategies.

The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, introduced the SATHEE initiative to offer free guidance for competitive exams.