CBSE 2025 date sheet expected to be out in December: Reports

CBSE date sheet in December?
CBSE date sheet in December?(EdexLive Photo)
According to reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the examination timetable for Classes X and XII in December. Students appearing for the board exams can download the official date sheet on the official website: cbse.gov.in.

Steps to download the date sheet are:

Step 1: Visit the official website cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on CBSE 10th date sheet 2025/CBSE 12th date sheet 2025 link

Step 3: A PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: After viewing, download it

Step 5: Save it for exam purposes

The CBSE has announced that the board exams for Classes X and XII will commence on February 15, 2025. Additionally, CBSE Board Exam practicals will begin on January 1. As stated in reports, this year's CBSE board exams will be held for over 44 lakh students at 8,000 schools in India and 26 other countries abroad.

Sample papers

Meanwhile, the CBSE has released sample question papers for Classes X and XII for the academic year 2024-25. The question papers for all subjects are based on the latest CBSE syllabus and exam pattern.

Steps to download sample papers:

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website

Step 2: On the homepage, select the CBSE Academic section

Step 3: Select SQP Class XII or Class X

Step 4: Click on the link for the desired class and subject to download the sample paper

The board issues Sample Question Papers (SQPs) and Marking Schemes (MS) for Classes X and XII to provide a broad template for guidance, ensuring uniformity and proper coverage of the curricula, reported The Business Standard.

