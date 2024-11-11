CBSE 2025 date sheet expected to be out in December: Reports

According to reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the examination timetable for Classes X and XII in December. Students appearing for the board exams can download the official date sheet on the official website: cbse.gov.in.

Steps to download the date sheet are:

Step 1: Visit the official website cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on CBSE 10th date sheet 2025/CBSE 12th date sheet 2025 link

Step 3: A PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: After viewing, download it

Step 5: Save it for exam purposes

The CBSE has announced that the board exams for Classes X and XII will commence on February 15, 2025. Additionally, CBSE Board Exam practicals will begin on January 1. As stated in reports, this year's CBSE board exams will be held for over 44 lakh students at 8,000 schools in India and 26 other countries abroad.