AIIMS-INICET: Easier than NEET-PG this time? Candidates react on X

The INICET exam, which is a gateway for admissions to postgraduate medical courses in prestigious institutions like AIIMS, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), was conducted yesterday, November 10, for the January 2025 admission session.

While the difficulty levels of NEET-PG and AIIMS-INICET are generally comparable each year, the latter is often considered more challenging due to the intense competition and the relatively fewer seats.

For many candidates, INICIET 2024 was equally challenging this year.

In the aftermath of the exam, students have taken to social media to share memes and reactions.