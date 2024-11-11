AIIMS-INICET: Easier than NEET-PG this time? Candidates react on X

The Indian National Interest cum Eligibility Test (INICET) for admission to postgraduate medical courses, conducted by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on November 10, has left students with mixed reactions.
On social media platforms like X, while a few candidates described the paper as comparatively easier than the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) this year, others found it equally challenging, leading to a wide range of opinions about the overall difficulty level.
The INICET exam, which is a gateway for admissions to postgraduate medical courses in prestigious institutions like AIIMS, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), was conducted yesterday, November 10, for the January 2025 admission session.
While the difficulty levels of NEET-PG and AIIMS-INICET are generally comparable each year, the latter is often considered more challenging due to the intense competition and the relatively fewer seats.
For many candidates, INICIET 2024 was equally challenging this year.
In the aftermath of the exam, students have taken to social media to share memes and reactions.
Sharing the first impressions of the INICET 2024 question paper, another X user Dr Praveen Tripathi, Psychiatrist and Faculty of Psychiatry at Cerebellum & Conceptual Psychiatry, shared that the question paper was moderately difficult.
While a few questions may have appeared straightforward, the options were often confusing, he explained.