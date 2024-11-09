Three months since RG Kar rape-murder: WBJDA to organise mass convention

A mass convention is being organised by the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Association (WBJDA) today, Saturday, November 9, to demand that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the central agency looking into the August 9 rape-murder of postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, submit their final charge sheet at the earliest.

The horrific incident sparked protests across the country, especially from the medical fraternity. The protests have simmered down but are continuing in Kolkata. The Supreme Court is also hearing the case.

Along with the submission of the final charge sheet, the WBJDA also intends to demand the speeding up of the trial process, stated a report by IANS.

It may be noted that today, November 9, marks three months since the incident.

“So many days have passed since the CBI has taken over the investigation. But there had been no progress in their investigation of the matter,” said an office-bearer of the association, stated the IANS report.

"So our main demands at the proposed mass convention will be quick submission of the final charge sheet by CBI so that the trial process in the case can be started at the earliest," the office-bearer shared.