Kolkata doctors hold rally to mark 3 months of RG Kar horror

The junior doctors in Kolkata held a rally today, on Saturday, November 9, demanding justice for the medic who was tragically raped and murdered, marking three months since the horrific incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The rally, organised by the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front (WBJDF), saw not only medical professionals but also members of the public who expressed solidarity with the cause, according to a report by PTI.

As part of the ongoing protest, junior doctors set up displays at medical colleges across the city, featuring banners, posters, and photographs to highlight the case and the broader demand for justice. The rally itself began at College Square and made its way to Esplanade, in the heart of Kolkata, pushing for accountability and safety for healthcare workers.

It has been three months since the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor took place at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 and yet, the medics in the state are awaiting justice for the victim.

Apart from the rally, the junior doctors in Kolkata also launched an internet storm today, November 9, stressing their demands for justice for the rape-murder victim as well as safety measures for healthcare workers in the state’s medical colleges and hospitals.